Winter by Candlelight

We may get blasted from the Arctic Tundra at the beginning of January, but we Wisconsites are resilient. It is so easy to fall into the cabin fever trap when winter hits, and stays to settle in through February. I highly advise taking a deep breath, and forcing yourself outdoors. We have some of the best-kept up state parks in the nation. Returning this year, there are over 30 candlelight events, with up to 21 participating parks being held through the Wisconsin DNR.

I'd always imagined that cross-country skiing or hiking at night illuminated by candles would be rather heavenly. So I finally decided to check it out last year on January the 24th, at the Kettle Moraine Southern Unit. Kettle Moraine, closest to Milwaukee, is so huge; the park is actually broken up into three units. It was scheduled from 6-9 p.m., so it was very convenient to partake in during the early window of the evening. If you were cooped-up all day with Netflix or a book, this was really the ideal activity to get away to. When entering the park, outdoor oil lamps already cheerily lit the driveway, as if to set the mood.

There had to be hundreds of candles lit to illuminate our path – creating a magical labyrinth. They were fixed in wooden holders on the ground and enclosed by simple white paper bags. If the bags caught on fire, they eventually burned out in the snow. The skies were clear with a bright fingernail moon. Afterwards, they had a delightful fire pit outside or a warming shelter to heat up in. Several of the events offered inexpensive refreshments to enjoy in the shelters too, such as hot cocoa and popcorn. If you really worked up an appetite, there were some opportunities to roast marshmallows or grill your own brats.

The Southern Unit is just 37 miles southwest of Milwaukee – a mere 48-minute car-ride away. I strongly recommend gathering a small group together to pile in a vehicle and do this. There was a good mix of families, young couples, and older friends. There is something about this natural setting that makes it impossible not to smile at a stranger. Out there in the woods things were simpler: people slowed down, they became courteous with each other again. There wasn’t even any pushing and shoving to get to the front of the concession line, serving up homemade chili. It was the way it should be– and the blissfully mellow mood carried all the way home.

Currently, you have the option of paying $8 for a temporary permit, or $28 for an annual park sticker. For more candlelight events scheduled into February, visit this site. (They also will list updates regularly if any of the hikes have been rescheduled due to inclement weather, which is quite convenient.)

You can also call the parks directly, or call Paul Holton, state parks, forest, trails and recreation public affairs manager, at (608-235-2126.)