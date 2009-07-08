Anne Hoch’s Pioneering Work in Women’s Sports Medicine

Anne Hoch is a pioneer in the field of women’s sports medicine. In addition to being an associate professor of orthopedic surgery and physical medicine and rehabilitation, she is also the director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Program at Froedtert/ Medical College of Wisconsin. Her commitment to women athletes has created significant advances in prevention and treatment of sports injuries unique to women. While her research has received national attention, she has spent most of her professional career in the Milwaukee area. In doing so, she has put and kept our community on the medical map.

2009 has been good to Hoch. In March she received a Champion in Women’s Health Award from the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation. On May 21 she was the keynote speaker at the Medical College of Wisconsin’s “Women in Science” luncheon. From there she went to Seattle to present the results of her research on the impact of intensive physical exercise on the cardiovascular health of the Milwaukee Ballet Company.

What was your reaction when you learned you had received the 2009 Champion in Women’s Health Award?

It was a great honor to be recognized by Sue Ann Thompson and the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation. I’m glad that issues with young women are being brought to the forefront, so more people can be aware.

How did you come to focus on female athletes?

When I started practice, most of the young girls gravitated toward me because there aren’t that many females in the sports medicine field. It was dominated by men. I was extremely interested in girls’ issues, and the more I did research on the young girls, the more I realized that there was a void in the medical research and the clinical care of these girls.

Do you see that void disappearing?

The gap is definitely closing. There are more women in the field of sports medicine now, and the Medical College of Wisconsin has more women enrolled in medical school than they do men.

What is one essential piece of health advice you would give to young women?

Sports and exercise are so important for young girls. I encourage all young girls to be physically active, but they also have to take responsibility and understand what the unique medical issues and injuries are that can affect girls.