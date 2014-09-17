Beer, Music and Community

The Uptowner opened in 1884 as a Schlitz bar, dedicated to pouring beer from the brewery that made Milwaukee famous. During Prohibition it was a drugstore; suspicions are that “medicinal” alcohol was dispensed. One of Milwaukee’s longest-running taverns, The Uptowner is celebrating 130 years this weekend with a block party, even as the shadow of foreclosure looms. Owners Steve and Shawn Johnson discuss The Uptowner, its legacy and its future.

How did you get into the bar business?

Steve: My brothers and I opened the Gordon Park Pub in 1982. We had music right away—the Violent Femmes played there. In 1984 one of my older customers told me that The Uptowner’s owner, Chic Giacalone, was thinking of retiring.

Shawn: Steve was up against it, renting Gordon Park Pub. This was an opportunity to own his own place.

Did you change the old Uptowner when you took over?

Steve: We opened up some windows and replaced the bar with the mahogany bar from the old Humpin’ Hannah’s on Locust Street.

Shawn: We were really broke. We bought chairs from the Oconomowoc Library for a dollar a piece.

You wanted it to be more than just another bar…

Shawn: We sum up our attitude by saying we are about music and community. We have always been a public house, a place for people to gather. We have even become a hub for pinball, now that pinball has seen a resurgence. We host a bunch of community events, including the bi-annual Tour de Tower Bike Ride. We participate in the Riverwest 24 bike race, hosting a 60-plus team and an all-ages team.

What are you proudest of after 30 years at The Uptowner?

Steve: All the musicians that have played here, from Voot Warnings to Stas Venglevski. We used to have jazz two nights a week with people like Jack Grassel, Jerry Grillo, Claude Dorsey, Norrie Cox and Billy Martin. My son, DJ Charlie Hustle, started a hip-hop night 14 years ago. It’s probably the longest running hip-hop night in town. We’ve been a community meeting place. I think we’re the most diverse bar in the city.

You’re faced with foreclosure? What happened?

Steve: Before the economic downturn of 2008, The Uptowner took equity from the bar to invest in economic development in the neighborhood. We bought three dilapidated buildings and began rehabbing them. Then our bank, Legacy, closed—the FDIC got it in receivership and sold it to Seaway Bank in Chicago. Seaway is calling in the loans.

Shawn: We are seeking investors and support to continue as The Uptowner.

Tell me about the block party.

Steve: This is a celebration and at the same time it could be our swan song.

Shawn: Another chapter or the end? We’ll be closing Center Street between Humboldt and Weil. We’ll have many of the bands that have played The Uptowner over the years at an outdoor stage. We’ll have a raffle and prizes, food, Lakefront Brewery beer tasting, a pig and corn roast…

Final thoughts?

Shawn: A corner bar is like a family. We’ve had weddings. We’ve had funerals and birthday parties—multiple generations. When they closed the National Liquor Bar, we became the home of Art Kumbalek. We are grateful to the community for the support and countless memories through the years.

The birthday block party takes place 11 a.m.-8 p.m. outside The Uptowner (1032 E. Center St.). Stas Venglevski, Voot Warnings, Mokus & the Framchow, Narrenschiff, Flo’-Tron, Doc B, The Thriftones, The Blue Grass All Stars and Mike Fredrickson are among the performers. Art Kumbalek and DJ Charlie Hustle will MC.