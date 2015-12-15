Behind the Scenes at Broadway Theatre Center

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

For 26 years, Paul Kaishian (aka “HP”) has worked for the Skylight Music Theatre whose Broadway Theatre Center (BTC) also houses Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks. Whether serving others as custodian or all-around helpmate, he is unfailingly obliging and beloved. As theater personnel have come and gone, “HP” has become the cherished, unchanging face in that building’s theater community.

I’m guessing anyone who has regularly been to the theaters at the BTC would recognize you. You are known, warmly, by those who work there as “HP.” What does “HP” stand for?

At the old Skylight on Jefferson Street, there were three Pauls, so to tell us apart, somebody started calling me “HP.” I said you can call me “HP” for Harry Paul, but not Hairy Paul. [He has an outstanding ponytail and beard.] My full name is really Paul Harry Kaishian. So I’m “HP.” I’m like in “Cheers”—“everybody knows my name.”

You wear some of the clothes a motorcycle rider might sport—black jeans, leather vest, bandana, wallet chain. You love motorcycles?

Never been on a motorcycle. People just think that.

Did you know much about theater before working at the Skylight?

Basically I grew up watching lots of TV and movies in the ’60s—knew a lot of trivia about actors. I had known about theater, but had never gone. I grew up in Wauwatosa, but went to broadcasting school and worked as a DJ in Celina, Ohio. I was fine in the sound booth, but didn’t like the remotes. Came home and started a cleaning company—worked at Coffee Trader and Beer Barons seven days a week. When I saw the Skylight ad in 1990 I thought, “Well, that would be good.”

Has your work around these theaters rubbed off on you and your family?

Oh yes. My wife and daughter go to every show they can. My daughter studied costume at UW-Milwaukee and works in costume design and wardrobe at Skylight and other theaters. Because of my work schedule, I can’t always be in the audience—but if I can, I stand in the back and watch some.

A familiar Third Ward sight is you up on a ladder changing theater marquees. What are your other duties?

I work around 4 p.m. to midnight. I clean the dressing rooms, do some small maintenance, set up all the events. I’m also the “greeter” to patrons in the lobbies, helping them in and out. I try to help all the people in the building—Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks, too. I remember cleaning the stage for Theatre X…

I’ve heard that you prize helping the elderly—for example, the popcorn cart man in Catalano Square. I understand you parked your car close to his, so you could assist him to and from his cart as he got older. Your wife describes you as “a big, warm bear who cherishes people.” Sound like you?

Don’t know about that, but I love all the people I work with. The actors, the audience, everyone. I tell my wife, “Sorry I didn’t make a lot of money, but I feel like a millionaire.”