Book Review: John H. Howe, Architect: From Taliesin to Apprentice to Master of Organic Design

Frank Lloyd Wright gets all the credit—and he deserves most of it. However, as shown by Wright scholars Jane King Hession and Tim Quigley, the great architect had help. John H. Howe came to Taliesin in 1932 after graduating from high school and rose to become Wright’s chief draftsman.

Although Wright signed every drawing approved by his studio, Howe executed many of them and became an important architect in his own right. After Wright’s death, Howe established his own firm and continued to produce organic architecture inspired by the landscape. The authors of this profusely illustrated book even hint that he improved upon the master’s vision by never sacrificing comfort for art.