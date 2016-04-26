Brewing Camaraderie Since 1967

Since 1967, The Coffee House (1905 W. Wisconsin Ave.), located inside Redeemer Lutheran Church, has been a nucleus of social activism and a performance space for acoustic musicians and poets. Founders Agnes Zeidler (wife of Milwaukee Mayor Frank Zeidler) and pastors Chuck Witt and Alan Davis desired to heal divisions in the city during the open housing marches of the 1960s. They figured a coffee house would provide an ideal setting for civil discussion.

Today, people enjoy folk, blues, jazz and bluegrass music, spoken word and film screenings in The Coffee House’s alcohol-free environment. Long-time Coffee House performer, volunteer organizer and booker Brett Kemnitz discusses The Coffee House and the need for volunteers to keep the venue going for future generations.

Who are some of the notable acts that performed at The Coffee House over the years?

Bill Camplin; Paul Cebar—it was fun watching him back then, because he was just doing his solo thing and had the charisma going already; Susan and Richard Thomas; and of course, the late Larry Penn. We’ve had Craig Siemsen, John King, Dave Fox and Will Branch, and regional acts like Mark Dvorak from Illinois. Fendrick & Peck, from Stoughton, were there recently.

Years ago, one of our volunteers told me that John Prine dropped by an open stage night, but I missed that! You never know what you’re going to get at our open stage nights.

What kind of atmosphere can musicians and attendees expect at The Coffee House?

It’s always been a place that’s respectful to the musicians. We have a listening audience. It’s nice being in a concert situation without alcohol, which sometimes brings unwanted extra noise.

Instead of admission, we ask for suggested donations, but if you don’t have any money, that’s fine—you’re welcome anyway. Donations primarily go toward paying performers. We also use donations to pay the church for rent and to help keep things going. Musicians won’t get rich playing at The Coffee House, but they will get respect.

How does The Coffee House continue to engage the community?

Our monthly food pantry benefits feature four different acts. The Saturday, May 7 benefit, a salute to Tom Waits, will feature Phil Gatewood, David Kaye and the Electric Moustache, Tom Plutshack and John Stano, playing a mixture of blues and originals.

Our Living Activism shows donate money toward an organization doing good work. The Sunday, May 8 show will benefit the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative. We do Casa Kemnitz jams, which benefit the Casa Maria Hospitality House.

The Coffee House has had to eliminate Friday night performances due to a lack of volunteers. What caused the decline and how can people help?

Age. We have about 10 volunteers, but we need two people per night to collect donations and serve coffee and snacks. Most of us can only volunteer one night per month. We’re also in need of a new manager to run the PA system on some nights.

The Coffee House is open during scheduled performances on Saturday (except Easter weekend) and the second and fourth Sunday of each month from Labor Day through Memorial Day. The food pantry benefit is the first Saturday of each month. The second Sunday of each month is Living Activism; fourth Sunday of each month is open stage. For more information or to volunteer, visit the-coffee-house.com or email Mary Gaar at wolflady7@gmail.com.