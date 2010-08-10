Brian Sanders’ Chill Vibe at the Jazz Estate

×

For the past 33 years,the Jazz Estate has kept Milwaukee’sjazz pulse pumping.,current co-owner, is one of the men to thank. From big names to local acts, hehosts live music almost every night of the week and keeps it consistent.Whether slinging drinks, manning the door or kicking it with a beer, Sanders isnever far from the bar or short on stories.

Howlong have you co-owned the Jazz Estate, and how did it all start?





It’s been 10 years. [TheJazz Estate] has been here since 1977. It happened to be closed down in 1999. Imoved to Milwaukeein 1995, and I had been here a fair amount of times in those four years beforeit closed just to check out some of the music. I happened to be walking by oneday, completely randomly, and in the window there was a sign that said “Forsale or lease.”





Andthe rest is history?





This is partner-ownedwith Mike Honkamp. I couldn’t financially make it happenbasically to buy abuilding and have funds to set up a bar. I made him a sales pitch. He agreed tocheck it out. The price was right. We decided to roll the dice and see whathappened.





Tellme about some of the bigger acts that have come through here.





Well, we’re known as ajazz club. So, I mean, that’s our bread and butter. I’ve had Dr. Lonnie Smithin here. I’ve had Brian Lynch, who is a Grammy winner. And he’s actually from Milwaukee himself. LouisHayes has played here. Oh man, I have to go through the Rolodex of 10 years.There has been a fair amount, but sometimes I forget.





Youbartend here regularly. What do you like best about bartending at a place youalso own?





The main reason I wouldsay is I enjoy being here, listening to the music, meeting new people andtrying to get people to be repeat customers. Also, there is a certain vibe thatI want to have and keep. I’ve seen so many other bars with absentee owners thatget away from what they are really about.





Ihave to ask. How do you feel about the smoking ban?





I think it’s fine. We aredefinitely known as a smoky bar. I’ve had a lot of complaints over the years. Isee it as a positive thing for my business. If it increases business, I’m allfor it. I’m a smoker. I’ll go outside. I really don’t care. The only thing thatis kind of a bummer about it is that we modeled this place after an old,’50s-style jazz club, and any time you watch a movie about that kind of stuff,it’s always smoke filled. It’s part of the ambiance almost. I think it does, insome weird way, take away from the atmosphere a little bit. Although, therehave been some times, especially on Tuesdays with the Chicken, that it’s beenexcessive.





Whenyou are dead in the ground, what do you want to be known for? What kind oflegacy do you want to leave as Brian Sanders of the Jazz Estate?





I don’t plan on beinghere forever, but it doesn’t mean I won’t be. For one, I want to be known forhelping keep the jazz community alive in Milwaukee.And, also, being known for giving musicians a chance to thrive and hone theircraft. Hopefully, some of these guys use my place as a springboard to go on anddo bigger and better things. That, and [being] a chill dude.