Bringing Women to Tech with devCodeCamp

The lack of women in the tech industry isn’t a new problem, but in recent years fewer and fewer women are occupying computing positions. A 2015 study done by the American Association of University Women found that in 2013 women held only 26 percent of computing jobs in the U.S., down from the already low 35 percent in 1990.

The Milwaukee-based coding boot camp devCodeCamp is hoping to increase the number of females in tech with the launch of their “Women Can Code” initiative. We spoke with devCodeCamp community manager Wendy Mirenda about the new program and why it is important for companies to hire more women in technology roles.

What does a community manager do at devCodeCamp?

My job is to build relationships with companies in the area that are in need of software developers, and looking for talent in Milwaukee to bring on their team.

How do you do that?

I get the word out in the community by going out to meet with companies and hosting events like the “Hiring Partner Day” where we had 17 companies from the area come in, and each student did a five-minute capstone project presentation to show what they are capable of creating.

I also work on anything from resume writing, building LinkedIn profiles and, most importantly, soft skills with students.

Of these students that you work with, what percent are women?

Right now it is extremely low. It is less than 5 percent. That’s what inspired “Women Can Code.” I’m looking to change that. Talking with these hiring partners got me thinking. So many would ask me about the number of women in the program, and I would have to meekly tell them.

One day I decided that I could either stand by and say, “It is what it is” or I could try and do something about it. In a company of 10, I’m the only woman working here. I told everyone I was looking to increase the percentage of women enrolled in the program, and I got the buy in from the rest of the team to offer a $5,000 grant to all women that enroll into our May or upcoming July program.

Do you think that the financial aspect is what holds most women back in tech, or is it more of a cultural thing?

I think that it’s a cultural issue that needs to be overcome, and to overcome it people have to be motivated with a reason. If I can get a woman interested by offering a $5,000 grant I think that it’s worthwhile. I think that women need to see that yes, right now, it is a man’s world in technology as a whole, but there’s absolutely no reason it needs to be that way. Women are highly sought after in this field. Companies in Milwaukee are looking to build and retain top talent, and I would love for it to be more women.

What specifically do you think is currently keeping women from entering programs like devCodeCamp?

I think that the, “It’s a man’s world” ideology has just been accepted by many women. I would like to remove that barrier. If I have to be the spokeswoman for it then so be it. If that means bringing women in to see the facilities here then I would meet with them myself because it’s so important.

I currently have one female student, and it’s hard when you’re the only gal. When you talk to women in the program, the reasons why they’re doing this isn’t just about making more money. When I talked to my student she was telling me that her husband left her after being married a very long time. She has a few children, and was a stay at home mom. She needed a career that had opportunities, a program that she could do quickly and that, most importantly, her kids would be proud of. When you start hearing those things you realize that women can change a community. They bring a different viewpoint. They bring ideas to the table that may not come up in a room full of males.

Since launching “Women Can Code” have you seen an uptick in women enrolling?

We are just in the initial stages of rolling this initiative out, but I am already seeing more requests coming from women than ever before.

