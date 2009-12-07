Carrie Silver-Stock: Helping Girls With Dreams

×

By the time she hitcollege, social workerknew she wanted to help teenage girls. After getting hermaster of social work, she started a Web site, girlswithdreams.com, hoping tofoster a sense of community among young women otherwise lost in cyberspace. Thesite’s success proved to be a springboard for her new book, Secrets Girls Keep, another attempt toreach out to girls in need. Intent on circumventing what she calls the “cult ofsecrecy,” Silver-Stock returned to Milwaukee inNovember to talk to girls and boys at her alma maters, HomesteadHigh School and Lake Shore Middle School.

Whatinspired you to focus on girls?

Most people wouldn’thave realized it, because I tried to appear as if I had everything together,but as a teen I struggled with issues like depression, suicidal thoughts and aneating disorder.

So, you werea secret keeper, something you say is typical of teenage girls.

Secrets are so mucha part of girlhood, and mostly harmless, but as girls grow they’re embarrassedor worried about getting in trouble, or about their perfect image coming apart,so often they’re reluctant to say exactly what’s going on.

What canparents do?

Make sure the linesof communication are open, which is a challenge because most parents feel theirdaughters won’t talk to them. Look for fun, creative ways to communicate. Someparents have a journal they pass back and forth; some kids enjoy texting withtheir parentsnot about serious topics, but just building the relationship. Youmight decide to have a day together, where you get your nails done, or dosomething meaningful. Not that you’re going to hound her to open up. It’s allabout building on the positives so when she’s dealing with something, she’lltalk.

Youstruggled with an eating disorder as a teen. Is this a central issue for girls?

I didn’t need to behospitalized, but when I look back I think, “What a huge waste of my life,”being so hyper-focused on food and eating and body image. It’s hard to pick acentral issue, but from topics as varied as teen pregnancy and eatingdisorders, the core element is just girls and self-esteem. We need to get girlsto the point where they feel more comfortable in their own skin and can makebetter decisions on their own.

Whatinspired you to create your Web site?

Most of myprofessional life has been spent helping young people, for example as a schoolsocial worker in Illinois.The school setting was a good match, but I left when I had my second son. Ihadn’t connected with my passion, but working with a coach I uncovered a desireto focus on teen girls, so I started my Web site. Girls need to support eachother, and sometimes it’s hard to find that positive, collaborative spirit, sothat was one of the big building blocks for the site. We have fun stuff likefashion and makeup tips, but it’s down to earth and realistic; we also coverserious topics, like what to do if your parents get divorced. It’s importantfor girls to feel empowered, have a voice. Although I do a lot of the blogposts myself, many of the posts come from our teen bloggers and they drive thecontent. We have a teen advisory circle, and I envision myself being completelyout of the picture someday, with the site 100% run by teens.