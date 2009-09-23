Deborah Voith’s Magical Bewitchingbee

Bewitchingbee (2456 N. Murray Ave.) offers a variety of occult items, including powders, oils, books and jewelry. Classes on tarot card reading, psychic development, hoodoo and related topics are offered as well. Owner and operator Deborah Voith also serves as the resident palm reader.

Wicca vs. witchcraft: What’s the difference?

Wicca is a religion and witchcraft is a practice or an art. I kind of relate more to the art of it, although I actually drew a lot from Wiccan practices. I do a lot of stuff on my own. I also do a lot of hoodoo, which is not Wiccan at all.

Can you give us a few words regarding hoodoo?

Hoodoo is a magical practice; it’s not a religion. A lot of people mix it up with voodoo. Voodoo is a religion with African roots and comes to us from Haiti. Hoodoo is a conglomeration of American magic and folk magic, and has its roots mostly in the African culture, but also in the [American-Indian] culture.

What are some goals for your business?

Basically, I like to put a little magic into people’s lives because it’s really strengthening and empowering. Some people might want to explain that in psychological terms, spiritual terms or on pure magical terms, but I think there’s a little bit of all of those involved.

What do most people come to your store for?

A lot of people come in here looking for different things that they can do, like with situations. Sometimes people come in here in dire circumstances, sometimes people come in and want to give something a try, like something for good luck. I will say that most commonly it’s healing work, love work, protection work, some money-drawing work, but a lot of spiritual-justice type of work.

How do you think spells work?

There are different magical theories. Some say that the power comes from within you. Some believe, like with the doctrine of signatures, that every root, herb, mineral, everything that’s on the Earth, has got a signature upon it and its use is for a specific thing. Some believe that it’s totally spiritualthey work with different types of spirits, angels or deities or whatever to achieve their magical ends. I believe in all of those things, actually. But what I think spell-work is doing is increasing your odds, like increasing things to be in your favor.

Is this something that, with training, anyone can do?

I wouldn’t say that anyone can do it, but I think a lot of people can do it. I think it’s a combination of natural abilities and learning.