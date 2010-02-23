Elisha Ben-Yitzhak: ‘Art Is My Life’

×

Painter, raised in a farmingcommunity in Israel, began his art training in the 1960s. After milking cows inthe morning, he would travel two hours by bus to Tel Aviv to study at the AvniArt Institute. Thus began Ben-Yitzhak’s many productive years as an artist. In1985, however, Ben-Yitzhak came to Milwaukee to pursue American citizenship andanother career. Following a long absence from painting, the artistic impulsere-emerged in 2006. Once again, Ben-Yitzhak attained world acclaimhe recentlyreturned from the 2009 Florence Biennale art show in Italy.

Howwere you chosen to exhibit at the 2009 Florence Biennale?

This Biennale began in1997 and a group of international judges decided to invite me the year before.A whole year I worked on this with 77 artists from the United States, thelargest contingency. There were 800 artists from 80 countries in Florence. Itlasted nine days and I took my two daughters. When I returned I was so inspiredI painted a picture, My Song.

Didyour upbringing create challenges to your art career?

I had incrediblechallenges as an artist. I was born on a farm and there was resentment towardartists. They said I needed to work in the fields and milk cows. The communitydoesn’t let me paint and I am so depressed. But then I go to Tel Aviv, and theygive me a little room, a studio to paint at the academy. And I just painted andpainted. Then in the 1980s I was sent to Milwaukee, to educate the Midwest onIsraeli culture and politics. So I came with only $250 in my pocket. I starteda travel business, married my wife, Merle, and I quit painting for 21 years.Then, in 2006 I painted again… the art just exploded.

Arethere more exhibitions for you in 2010?

Yes, I’ll be in a famouscatalog, The International ContemporaryMasters, from the show at the Southern Nevada Museum of Fine Art in April2010. I’ll be exhibiting the picture I painted after the Biennale. Also, theartists from Florence had a meeting and wanted a show in America. The NY Arts magazine also owns a gallery,Broadway Gallery in SoHo. On Sept. 16, 2010, we’ll be opening the U.S. BiennialArtists show. Fifty artists will be opening in New York. Then I’m waiting fourmore years to work and I hope to exhibit all over the world when I retire.

Whatdoes beginning to paint again after all this time mean to you?

The art is my life andmy life is my art. There’s nothing more important in my life. Artists have tobe free, not think about what people will say or if they will buy their art.

You must let youremotions out and go free. That’s the way I live my life. Art is expressing youremotions.

For more information, visitwww.elishasart.com.