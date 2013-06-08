Fyxation on The Eastside

Brothers Nick and Ben Ginster co-founded Fyxation, a bicycle parts and accessories company that services hundreds of domestic shops, and the international market. They recently opened a local facility at 3618 W. Pierce St. and have released their first bicycle: The Eastside.

They spoke with Off the Cuff about disappointing brothers and Chinese food’s health advantages.

The Eastside - how would you describe it?

Ben: The culmination of four years of work. Very versatile - it can be a single speed or fixed gear. High quality, but won't break the bank. Looks as good as it rides.

Tribute to the Milwaukee neighborhood, or to where the bicycles are made -- in Taiwan? FarEastSide?

Nick: Milwaukee. Where we grew up, rode our bikes, worked on bikes, built bikes. Naming a new product is hard – especially your first one - but this was easy.

Which brother is older?

N: Me.

B: But we graduated college the same day.

Better looking?

Both: I am.

Other siblings we should know about?

N: Younger brother Aaron, in Chicago. Bit of a disappointment. A F.I.B. and only ended up an emergency medicine physician at Cook County Hospital.

Fyxation opened in 2009. What were you in your previous manifestations?

N: UW-Milwaukee, majored in engineering. Worked for Hayes in Mequon designing disk brakes. I moved to Taiwan to manage Hayes’ overseas sourcing and manufacturing.

B: UW-Madison, marketing. San Francisco, for Black and Decker. Managed sales and marketing for tech start ups, too. I live in Utah, now.

How was Taiwan?

N: I was in Taichung, a city of 2 million, middle of the island. It isn't very international. I moved there with my wife and son and returned 5 years later with a daughter.

Milwaukee’s best Chinese food?

N: I don't eat Chinese food any more. You don't want to know why.

Your first release was a tire (the Session 700). What made it unique?

N: Vibrant colors, an aggressive tread pattern and a Kevlar puncture protection layer. We think it is the perfect city tire.

“Just 2 guys and a tire!” was your startup slogan.

B: It was actually "2 dudes and a tire" but we wanted to appear bigger.

How about: "Many dudes and Tires" or "Guys with a Tire and Many Chinese behind them"?

N: You don't want to call people from Taiwan Chinese. They don't like that.

B: The new name speaks to our core; anybody passionate about cycling - it's their Fyxation.

How many products do you offer? Where are they locally?

N: Tires, saddles, handlebars, grips, stems, pedals, pedal straps and now bikes.

B: Our first purchase commitment was Ben's Cycles. Now: Truly Spoken Cycles, Rainbow Jersey and Cory the Bike Fixer. They weren’t afraid to take a risk with a smaller local company.

Rodeo themed parts: bullhorn bars, rodeo stems, seats and rodeo colors? A wild, western Utah thing?

B: I'm surprised you didn't ask how many wives I have...