Hosting MPTV’s ‘Arts Page’

Multi-media personality Sandy Maxx is best known as the host of “The Arts Page,” MPTV’s weekly series (Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.) featuring four to five segments on artists in Milwaukee and around the nation. Two seasons after its premiere, the program was nominated for three Emmys in 2015 and took home a coveted statue for its special on the Jewish Museum Milwaukee’s exhibition “Stitching History from the Holocaust.” Maxx’s voice is also recognizable to Milwaukeeans from her spot on 96.5 FM, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Off the Cuff spoke with Maxx about her background and involvement in the local arts scene.

Do you have a background in the arts?

My parents got me into formal dance training when I was about 3 or 4 years old. I wound up attending the Youth Performing Arts School in Louisville, Kentucky, but like any creative field you get weeded out very quickly unless you are something special.

How did you get involved in television and radio?

Broadcasting is a wonderful way to tell stories; plus, my father was a broadcaster, which gave the profession legitimacy. I attended Marquette because they have such a good broadcasting school. Milwaukee felt like a great gateway to the rest of my career. Afterwards I worked in radio in Atlanta and Chicago and eventually ended up back in Milwaukee.

I love Chicago but not anymore than I love Milwaukee. We have just as much art and culture, but it’s a friendlier and more accessible city. Where else can you drive to a concert, find a parking spot a block a way and walk right into the show?

How did “The Arts Page” come into being?

I volunteered for Milwaukee public television for many years. Around 2006, PBS was producing its annual Arts Fall Festival and Milwaukee Public Television was tapped to film some segments for it. I was fortunate to be asked to host. That was the start of the program.

Each episode showcases one or two local artists along with several artists from across the country with features produced by other public television stations. Sharing the cost with these stations enables us to put on a show each week, at least until we find a rich underwriter. But it also gives deserving Milwaukee artists a national profile. We’re not only turning on Milwaukeeans to Milwaukee artists, but also people around the country. Public television opens up peoples’ world.

How would you characterize the goal of the program?

To share unique stories of the creativity that is flourishing in Milwaukee. There’s always something new to share. I am not a critic or art historian. I am an enthusiast. Art brings people together, that’s its beauty.

More and more people stop me when I’m out and about. It’s gratifying to know that they are watching. It also gives me the opportunity to ask what people think about the show. The overwhelming response is that the like the variety. We are always grateful when people use our Facebook page to recommend artists we haven’t covered.

What’s next for “The Arts Page?”

We have some exciting features on the horizon. The Milwaukee Repertory Theatre has given us behind the scenes access to their production of the Christmas Carol. Beth Lipman has an amazing show of large glass sculptures coming to the Jewish Museum Milwaukee. We also have an upcoming feature on Ukranian egg painting. I don’t think I’d have the patience for that.

I feel so privileged to be involved with “the Arts Page.” The show is a joy to make. We have a great crew and I am blessed to work with Tiff Pua, our incredibly collaborative producer.