Jessica Purtell’s Divine Consign

Divine Consign is a semiannual consignment sale forwomen featuring name-brand apparel, from designer jeans and handbags tomaternity wear and professional attire. In the past, the prospect of 50% to 60%off retail prices has attracted shoppers and consigners alike.and Jessi Wrenchlaunched the popular venture in April and have already expanded from Elm Groveto Whitefish Bay to accommodate the growing demand.

How does Divine Consign work?

Say you had things you wanted to sellyou wanted tobe a consigneryou would go on our Web site and register and receive aconsigner number. All of the directions are on the Web site. You would printoff the tags that are used and price your own items, tag them, hang them, getthem ready and then, during the drop-off times, you would drop them offon-site.

Are you exclusively looking for name brands?

We are, although I will say there is a wide range.You may find an Old Navy T-shirt that’s priced at $4 or $5, but then we havejackets that are valued at $1,500 that will sell for $1,000. It is a real widerange. We have a wide range of sizes and stylesthere’s a little bit ofsomething for everyone.

Any tips for first-time shoppers?

I would say come early if you want first pick. Allowyourself enough time. It’s laid out and it’s organized, but there’s so much.Bring a friend. It’s fun to shop with someone and we have fitting rooms so youcan try things on.

Has interest in these sales increasedbecause of the economy?

When we started, we were heavily in the midst ofrecession. I think it’s truemaybe people who haven’t done something like thisbefore are now considering it. Another aspect we like to stress is the wholerecycling aspect. That’s essentially what we do. You have great things, youdon’t want to just dump themwhy not let someone else enjoy them? It’s thewhole reduce, reuse, recycle idea.

The nextDivine Consign event runs Oct. 15-17 at the Jewish Community Center, 6255 N.Santa Monica Blvd., www.divineconsignsale.com/ 414-213–6557.