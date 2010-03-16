Kasia Wisniewski’s Bright Future in Fashion

×

Since graduating from Milwaukee High School of the Artsin 2006, KasiaWisniewski’s career has been escalating at a steady pace. Scoringhigh in both academics and artistic vision helped her to earn multiple

intern for Vera Wang.

Fashion Scholarship Fund(FSF) awards, as well as the FSF Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Award.Such achievements allow her to rub shoulders with industry elites whilemajoring in fashion design at Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, N.Y.,and working in fashion as an

How has your experience with Vera Wang helped to shape your brand?

I’ve had anopportunity to be involved with many aspects of the design process. Working atone of the premier bridal companies in the world has given me a chance toobserve an iconic brand develop and match the needs of their customers.

How would you describe your style of bridal gown?

My currentselection is very detailed, but streamlined and modern with an Art Deco, ArtNouveau undertone inspired by Alphonse Mucha’swork.

What doors did the FSF Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awardopen for you?

It grantedme an avenue to present my work to a group of notable people in the fashionindustry. Some of them continue to mentor me as I move to the next phase of mycareer. Since last May, it’s been crazy and intense, but I’ve been able tostretch my business and analyze what I normally do in my design classes.

What do you think is the story in fashion for 2010?

Pales arepopular right now. The soft and subtle hues contrast with the tough, masculine,rock ’n’ roll thing that’s going on in sportswear.

If you could outfit a celebrity, who would it be?

I’m drawn toactresses with that old, classy Hollywoodaura, like Anne Hathaway and Kate Winslet, who have impeccable style.

What do you think of Milwaukee’sfashion culture?

I becameaware of the indie fashion scene in seventh grade through designers likeFashion Ninja, Areka Ikeler. The burgeoning Milwaukee fashion scene inspired my casestudy for the Geoffrey Beene scholarship. Milwaukeeis special because it’s so DIY. The community is deeply connected andsupportive, which is rare in an industry that is extremely competitive.