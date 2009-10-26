Lora Ellingson’s One-of-a-Kind Fashion

×

In the notoriously fickle realm of fashion, looking“last year” can be your worst nightmare. Supported by a sales model able tomeet the swift demands of today’s fashion-conscious consumers, a new breed ofmultifaceted apparel designers is calling upon the power of “add to cart” toput that fear to rest. At RIPT (Rest in Peace Tees) Apparel, a new onlineT-shirt retailer out of Chicagowhere one-of-a kind T-shirt designs literally go to die, time is always runningout. For Milwaukee’s, RIPT’s featureddesigner on Aug. 10, the brief life span of her “Asami” T-shirt invigorated herenthusiasm for design.

How does RIPT work?

RIPT chooses a graphic design artist from a list ofsubmissions from all over the world. Every day there’s a new T-shirt availablefor only 24 hours before it goes to the graveyard (archive). I didn’t realizethat there was such a huge underground T-shirt community, but the sales andpositive feedback I received from T-shirt bloggers were an epiphany.

What inspired you to design your ownT-shirt?

I like the idea of wearing a piece of art that alsolooks good on your body. I am influenced by Japanese art, such aswoodcuts.

What do you think is the appeal ofone-of-a-kind?

It’s hard to claim originality when you’re allwearing the same top that was bought from Kohl’s or Target. My friends preferto purchase something unique. Your fashion choices make a statement about howyou think and what kind of community you want to live in. The “in” thing todayis supporting local artisans, whether that’s clothing or food.

Doyou have any previous experience as a T-shirt designer?

I was a lead designer for Apparel Design Group (Milwaukee) thatspecializes in volume apparel printing. I was spending 10-12 hours a day at thecomputer and that burned me out. My current day job (as a product stylist for acorporate in-house photography studio) allows me to move around. It makesworking on a computer after hours more tolerable.

In what direction is your career moving?

Fashion is a recurring ambition that can never beput down. It’s what I’ve always wanted to do. I’m becoming more involved in thefashion and arts community and plan to launch my own line of shirts for SparrowCollective and Luv Unlimited. I recently produced a T-shirt for the Bay ViewBash 2009 through my independent design group, Design Fidelity.

What if a retail “giant” wants to take onyour T-shirt line?

That would be selling out! (Laughs) But of course,the goal is to make a living being creative.

Ellingson willbe premiering her new collection at Made in Milwaukee on Oct. 31 at Turner Hall. For moreinformation, visit www.madeinmilwaukee.com.