Making Sure They Know They Are Loved

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Caring: a quality naturally embedded in a mother and grandmother. That characteristic of Marlene Heller is what earned her the title “Superwoman” of the Jewish Home and Care Center. Before acquiring her position as director of marketing/communication, Heller spent 30 years as a journalist and publisher on the East Coast. Her life took a drastic change when her husband was given the choice of relocating to Milwaukee’s corporate office or leaving his company. The decision to relocate left Heller searching for employment. With a lack of publishing jobs here, Heller was introduced to what would become the perfect job for her.

Why is the Jewish Home and Care Center a good fit for you?

This organization is among the best, if not the best, of its kind. I’m worried that if I’m not living in Wisconsin when I get to this age, I won’t find anything of this caliber. I also have a background in Jewish communal work. I’m constantly amazed at how excellent the values are here. The staff is committed and the leadership is so value-based and intent on improvement along every avenue. I always say, you don’t work here to get rich; you work here to get en riched, because what you get back from the residents and the people you work with is wonderful.

What would you say is the biggest reason for the success of the Jewish Home and Care Center?

The staff. That’s what makes or breaks an organization like this. Because if your staff isn’t smiling, if they’re not warm and friendly, it doesn’t matter what the place looks like; no one is going to be happy there. We have the best housekeeper. She knows every single resident and what you have to do to help them to be comfortable and how exactly they like their laundry done, how they like their apartment cleaned and how to talk to them.

Do the residents stay connected with their families?

Some families are far away. Some don’t have families and then we become their family. In fact, for some who pass away, we go to their funeral when no one else does. For those with family far away, we do a lot to stay in touch. For instance, we have the EasyConnect HD; it’s like Skype but easier. If we’re having a care conference, which is when the social worker talks with the family and the resident about the resident’s care, they’ll go into a conference room and bring in the EasyConnect. The resident will sit there and the family that is maybe in California will appear on the computer and it’s just like they are in the room together. The residents can use the EasyConnect on their own if they want. They just let the social worker know and we arrange for them to have a conversation. We also have computers set up with Skype that our volunteer organization Hand and Hand bought for us for residents with set up accounts, so they can call loved ones whenever they want.

You mentioned that you’re a new grandmother. How does that affect your work?

It’s hard for me to be away from my grandkids. You start to see things a little differently when you become a grandparent. I never had a grandmother; one grandmother died before my mom was even married and my other grandmother died when I was 4. I consider the women here as my grandparents, and some of them as my parents because most of them are not old enough to be my grandparents. They become very dear to you, you get very attached. They show you pictures of their children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It’s so interesting to meet their family members. And when they die, it really hurts. That’s the hardest part about working here. But on the other hand, we work to make the ends of their lives the best they can possibly be, making sure that they know they are loved.

For more information about the Jewish Home and Care Center, call 414-276-2627 or visit jhccmilwaukee.org.