Milwaukee Dancer Adds New Dimension With ‘Step Up 3D’

Amid the fast-pacedworld of show business, native Milwaukeeantook a moment to talk about finding a career path in thenotoriously difficult field of professional dancing. You might have danced next to Gardner at UW-Milwaukee,sweated in one of his workshops, or rooted for him on the third season of “SoYou Think You Can Dance.” Now, with Black Eyed Peas and Hyper Crush videosunder his belt, he’s taking it to another level with the film Step Up 3D on Aug. 6.

Tellus why we should go see Step Up 3D.How is it different from other dancemovies?





It is the first 3-Ddance movie ever made. It looks amazing, because the physical body is enhancedinstead of being an inanimate object. The plot is deeper than typical dancemovies and the choreography is top notch. Itwas great to be a part of dance film history.





Theentertainment world can be tough. How do you maintain your sense of self in themidst of the chaos?





At first it’s like a newtoy, then it becomes normal. As an artist, you are always looking for more,always searching for more motivation. In L.A.,I take classes on a regular basis to continue learning as a student. I am notgoing to embrace a certain style because everyone is doing it. That’s not me.





Whatinspires you?





So much inspiresmedifferent people, different scenarios, different emotions. Fred Astaire’s movement quality alwaysfascinated me.





Isthere anyone you want to thank for supporting your talent?





Really the list could goon forever. To name a few: friends and family, the UWM dance faculty, andDanceworks. “So You Think You Can Dance” helped me tremendously and opened somany doors.





Nowthat you live in Los Angeles, what do you missabout Milwaukee?





My friends and family,of course. I miss the little things, like Thursday night dollar bowling, cheapgolf, and flying kites by the lake.





Wheredo you see yourself in five years?





Nobody knows what thefuture will bring, but my goal is to be an artistic director. I want tochoreograph for commercials, movies, stage, video games, TV shows and musicvideos.





Ifyou could be in any music video ever, which would it be?





It’s a tossup between“Thriller” and “Smooth Criminal.”





Isthere anything you want to say to aspiring professional dancers?





Take as many classes asyou can, but try to maintain individualism. Youhave to be versatile to create new blends of movement. We need new and excitingdancers. We need another Bob Fosse or a Gene Kelly. We need people to set thetone for the next generation.