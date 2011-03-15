Milwaukee Rep's Mark Clements Looks to the Future

After 17 years under Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy, the Milwaukee Rep has found new leadership in the form of Mark Clements. Well into his first season, the British-born artistic director's commitment to Milwaukee seems firmly set for the long-term.

How satisfied have you been with this season thus far?

Well, I'm never satisfied, you know. ... It's never enough. Something like Cabaret [the Rep's main stage season opener]it's been a very good calling card, because people have enjoyed the show. It's brought people into the building who haven't been in here for a long while. Our renewal rate has been 82% on our subscriptions. ... It's never enough, though. ... I don't expect everybody to like everything, but it's the people's theater and we have a remit to do a very eclectic range of work.

It seems as though you're working less with the Resident Acting Company. Are you interested in maintaining a solid core group of actors?

Yeah, I am. What I'm also interested in is extending that beyond actors. I would like the idea of having designers and actors and writers and directorspeople who felt that the Milwaukee Rep was a spiritual home for them. ... Mixing sound on a digital board these days is a skill. We didn't actually have that skill in the local [talent pool]. ... Our sound designer trained two local guys to do it at the level that we need to do it, which is a whole different thing from mixing a rock band. Now we have that skill. So we're doing it, and it's not just in the most identifiable areas, which is onstage. I want to have a pool of people who can play a part.

One of the things I've felt that we wanted to do is to nurture new work. The greatest theaters in this country...are theaters that have a history and a track record for producing new and original works. When I arrived here, there were no outstanding works. ... The only things that had been done were adaptations of things. For me, "new" does not equal "good," but I think there should be an endeavor to be trying to nurture new playwrights. So one of the exciting things that we've managed to do is [secure funds so that in the '11/'12 season], we will commission three new works. And it will allow for two each year thereafter, so there's always a pool of five or six works in the mix. And I sense that we're going to need to get on with this, because those works are either going to take a year [to complete] or they're going to take five years and some of them may not be very good. ... And so we'll have a new writing program, and my plan will be to do a world premiere of a new piece each year.