Milwaukee’s Dynamic Events

’s career is the culmination ofeverything he’s done thus far in life. Intimately involved in theater whilegrowing up, he went on to become the youngest editor of his high-schoolnewspaper, and then studied visual communications and television broadcastingat Marquette University. As head of Dynamic Events,Caruso plans and organizes special events, corporate retreats, televisionsegments, product launches and grand openings. He creates experiences with aneye for detail and tells stories through his events.

What is themost exciting thing about you?

Thespecial-event industry provides me with the excitement and the energy toexpress my sense of creativity, flair and fun. I love to stay on top of thelatest trends and I very much enjoy teaching my peers, presenting to groups andusing my experience to inspire clients and other professionals to create thebest event experiences possible.

Why is significantabout David Caruso and Dynamic Events?

Ihave changed the event culture in Milwaukee.When I started my business, special events in our city generally lackedcreativity and uniqueness. With hard work, persistence and an amazing amount ofpassion, I have been able to help transform the industry from ordinary toextraordinary. My events are fun, flawless and fabulous! Each and every detailis considered and coordinated with precision. Whether it is a corporate event,wedding, charity gala or party, my events express the personalities and stylesof my clients. I am able to use the event experience to achieve goals in waysthat have elevated my clients to unexpected levels.

How has yourknowledge of the world grown?

Iknow now that you absolutely must have thick skin to be successful in business.When challenges present themselves, people will surprise you when their truecolors are revealed, and you need to have the confidence and ability to keepyour chin up and move on with dignity and style.

Ascrazy as it may seem, I'm actually quite uncomfortable in social settings. Afew years ago I could hardly walk into a room filled with people on my own.Here I am the producer of the city's most-talked-about special events, and Ihave somewhat of a phobia of being in large groups. Considering this, I try toavoid almost any question about my personal life. I'd much rather talk about mycareer, the news, Oprah and what's happening on reality TV!

Untilrecently, I also avoided the questions about my experience with testicularcancer. It was a complicated and challenging time in my life and I never reallyliked to talk about it. Over the past few years I have realized that my storyas a cancer survivor is inspiring and worth sharing. Sharing my cancer story hashelped me to heal and has introduced me to some of the most special people thatI know.

What are your thoughts on Milwaukee?

Ourcity is filled with creative talent, fabulous places to dine, historicarchitecture, renowned entertainment options, first-class medical facilities,impressive centers for academic study and a rejuvenated lakefront. If there isone thing that Milwaukeeis missing, it is a central destination. Unfortunately, the Downtown areadoesn't get the recognition and patronage that it deserves. Get down here,people: The city is a fun place to work, live and play!