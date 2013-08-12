Milwaukee’s Irish Nobility

The Browne (DeBrun) family of Milwaukee and East Troy is descended from Irish nobility of Oranmore in Galway, Ireland. Lord Baron Michael and Lady Roberta (brother/sister) were invested with the British “courtesy title” at Irish Fest 2009. Their lineage dates to the 11th century and they’re cousins to the famed Guinness family. A 1543 legend claims fortune for the Brownes from a magic gift, the Coulston Pear, charmed to prosper its owners. Perhaps the gift still rewards the Wisconsin Brownes.

Lord Baron Michael:

As an Irish noble, what protocols must you follow?

Our name is Browne with an “e.” Our “courtesy title” is petitioned and given to non-Scottish Barons by the U.K. We represent the Royal Family and charitable causes while attending official Irish programs like Irish Fest and the St. Patrick’s Parade. When in royal capacity, a squire attends me; John Ruisch is my loyal first squire. I also cannot introduce myself; I must be announced. My mother is the “Baron Mother”; our children are styled “ Honorable .