Milwaukee’s Irish Nobility

Lord Baron Michael George and Lady Roberta Helene Browne of Oranmore

by

The Browne (DeBrun) family of Milwaukee and East Troy is descended from Irish nobility of Oranmore in Galway, Ireland. Lord Baron Michael and Lady Roberta (brother/sister) were invested with the British “courtesy title” at Irish Fest 2009. Their lineage dates to the 11th century and they’re cousins to the famed Guinness family. A 1543 legend claims fortune for the Brownes from a magic gift, the Coulston Pear, charmed to prosper its owners. Perhaps the gift still rewards the Wisconsin Brownes.

 

Lord Baron Michael:

 

As an Irish noble, what protocols must you follow?

Our name is Browne with an “e.” Our “courtesy title” is petitioned and given to non-Scottish Barons by the U.K. We represent the Royal Family and charitable causes while attending official Irish programs like Irish Fest and the St. Patrick’s Parade. When in royal capacity, a squire attends me; John Ruisch is my loyal first squire. I also cannot introduce myself; I must be announced. My mother is the “Baron Mother”; our children are styled “ Honorable .