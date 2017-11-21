Movies, Food and More at Historic Neighborhood Cinema

× Expand Roman Kelly purchased Fox Bay Cinema Grill in 2017.

The Fox Bay Cinema Grill (334 E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay) is a gem of curvaceous Art Deco architecture. Dating from 1951, the Fox Bay was one of Milwaukee’s last-built neighborhood movie theaters; in 2000 it was sensitively split into a three-screen house with a full bar off the spacious lobby and working kitchen. Off the Cuff spoke with new owner Roman Kelly, who took charge of the historic cinema this summer.

What were you doing before purchasing the Fox Bay?

I was an actuary for a consulting firm in Brookfield for many years. I was looking for a different challenge. I wanted to go into business for myself.

Why a movie theater?

The previous owner put the Fox Bay on the market last year. I found it by Googling “Businesses for Sale Milwaukee.” The listing didn’t give the name, it only said “Dinner Movie Theater for Sale.” I guessed it must be the Fox Bay. The other listings were mostly bars, restaurants. A dinner movie theater seemed the most interesting given all the revenue streams from the movies, the food and the bar.

I’m assuming that when you bought it, the facility was intact—no need for any substantial rehabbing?

Right. I’m ultimately looking at minor touchups, but there’s no need or even room for a major overhaul. When the previous owner made it a dinner theater, any storage space was wiped out. There’s not a lot of extra space.

Tell me about the bar and food service.

We have Lakefront and Spotted Cow on tap, bottled beer, wine, a full liquor stock. We can brew coffee by the cup. We have tea, hot chocolate, ice cream floats. The menu includes appetizers, sandwiches, burgers. We have vegetarian options, dessert, cheesecake…

And popcorn and soda?

Right. I wouldn’t want to have to cut food with a fork while watching a movie. It’s mostly finger food.

The orders are taken in the theater and delivered to the seats?

Our staff is good about being unobtrusive—to not interfere with the viewing experience.

Why is a neighborhood theater like the Fox Bay viable in today’s world?

We are primarily a community theater—people in the area enjoy having us here. People in the neighborhood have thanked me for keeping it open.

Another appealing thing for me is that there is no open space nearby—it’s unlikely that a chain will build an 18-screen multiplex down the road and put me out of business. I think the dinner-movie concept allows people out on a date to save time—you go out to eat and watch the movie simultaneously. Seeing a movie can also be a family friendly activity and is cost effective. It’s much less expensive than taking the family to a Bucks game.

But in an era when people can watch movies in so many ways, why go to a cinema?

Netflix takes away family time. It’s too easy for everyone to watch their own thing. If you’re seeing the same thing at the same time, there are opportunities for people to talk about it. And ultimately, watching a movie on a 50- or 60-foot screen is better than what the vast majority of people can do at home. There’s also something to be said about being in a crowd that’s reacting as one. The energy of the crowd can enhance the experience.

To learn more about Fox Bay Cinema Grill and check show times, call 414-906-9999 or visit foxbaycinemagrill.com.