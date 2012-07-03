Nick Lynch in Superb Health

Superb Health is an East Side personal training studio with a unique approach to healthy living. <strong>Nick Lynch</strong> is owner and head trainer.<br /><br /><strong><em>Do you have any good dumbbell jokes?</em></strong><br /><br />They say you are what you eat. We say you are what you lift.<strong><em><br /><br />One review described you as follows: </em></strong><strong>“No treadmills? No ellipticals? Just a room with some strange props?”<em> </em></strong><strong><em>What do you offer that traditional gyms don't?</em></strong><br /><br />Training style. Our private studio is only open during a class or appointment, meaning people come here for our servicesand, as such, [our services] had better be good. We think they are.<strong><em><br /><br />You offer classes on meditation, detox and nutrition, shopping, meal planning and cooking. You do farm visits, full-moon walks, park cleanups and “Adventure Workouts”river trail running, pull-ups on trees, etc. What </em></strong><strong>isn't</strong><strong> <em>fitness?</em></strong><br /><br />For most, fitness since the “Arnold era” means a gym with cardio equipment, free weights, mirrors and machines, and people counting out reps and sets. That's fine. Some people prefer that. But because machines isolate particular muscle groups, they leave others stagnantand users are inevitably plagued by sore muscles, joints and nagging injuries. Although Arnold [Schwarzenegger] had great success as a bodybuilder, he also had great surgeries. We believe the end of fitness is health. So we train people to use their bodies the way they were meant to be used. Running along a river picking up loose trash makes people happy, and it spreads good energy throughout the city. It is healthy for them, the river and the community. I see no reason why all the activities you mentioned are anything but healthy.<br /><br /><strong><em>Do you really use a pay-as-you-go model?</em></strong><br /><br />We do not lock people into contracts. We have online sign-ups, memberships, group exercise class packages, etc., to make things accessible. But we never lock someone into something they don't want.<br /><br /><strong><em>I'm already fit. Why should I come in?</em></strong><br /><br />When the cup is full, it can't take in any more. Empty your cup. You may learn something.<strong><br /><br />Advice for the oft-injured Brewers?</strong><br /><br />Don't drink too much of the namesake. Come to Superb Health for traditional Russian kettlebell training. It worked for Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and is still used by the Secret Service and UFC fighters. Everyone can do something with what they have, and we can help anyone do more. The point is to strive to be a better, stronger, healthier person. We can help.