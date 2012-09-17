Painting and Drinking at Splash Studio

×

Splash Studio: APainting Bar (184 N. Broadway) opened March 21 in Milwaukee’s Historic ThirdWard. David Poytinger splitsowning and operating duties with his wife, Marla Hahn.



Thename screams duality. Are you more studio or bar?



Paint like a studio,drink like a bar. First and foremost, though, we’re a gallery. We like to say:a reinvention of the traditional space.



Milwaukeeanslike to “drink and…”—engage in art walks, brewery tours, concerts, festivals,pedaling, shuffleboard, softball, trivia, volleyball, etc. How does Splashcompare?



You can wake up witha hangover, empty pockets and a pulled hamstring, or you can wake up with ahangover, empty pockets and a painting. We’re one of the most innovativepainting/drinking experiences in the country. Local artists guide groupsthrough the painting process. We built and designed the experience as downtownurban chic, a nice night out. You can come dressed to the nines, put on a smockand get to work.



Butwith all that money for booze, who buys art?



Milwaukee can be atough market. But I think we’re doing our part. We hire locally, so we’reemploying artists. We offer them gallery space—without commission; 100% goes tothe artist. We think if you work with an artist, know and understand them,you’re more likely to purchase their work.



Onesession participant loved the experience because: “It’s a chance to create likea kid, but have a drink like an adult—best of both worlds.” Can people bringtheir dad’s old work shirt as a smock?



We’ve got niceaprons, too.



Whatdo people paint?



It varies. We’reexcited for an upcoming session on video-game-themed art. We’ll have SuperSecret Sessions during the next two Gallery Nights. We have glow-in-the-dark painting—1,000watts of black light and an artist explaining, essentially, how to paint in thedark. And 3-D painting—you get goggles and work on how red, blue and yellowpaint move forward and fall back, visually.



Howmuch experience is needed?



Zero. Our artists“Teach to the Timid.” But nobody has to follow step by step. Creativity alwaysgoes its own route. We’re supportive either way. We know there will besomething for everyone, and it will be a different experience each time.



Yoursis a joint husband/wife venture.



It’s great. I loveher. We work together well and balance each other out with different skillsets. It’s a challenge, in that we both have day jobs. But it’s a true passionproject. We love it. We believe in it. It’s a joy.



Whyshould people visit?



It’s not a six-monthcommitment. Sessions are just three hours, one time. You can come in anytime,saddle up to the bar and paint a $10 mini-painting. We’ve got an art booklibrary, if you need inspiration. You can drink for inspiration, too. And wejust changed our permit, so you can sit outside and paint and drink. And weclean the brushes.