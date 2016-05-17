Your Personal Wellness is Important at Originails Salon & Spa

Melanie Zarth, a licensed nail salon professional of 22 years, founded Hales Corners’ popular Originails Salon & Spa (6122 S. 108th St.) in 1997 and Dazzle Body Art temporary glitter tattoos in 2002. She has been featured on NBC’s TODAY show for having three of Rick Springfield’s record album covers on her nails and painted an impressive Michael Jackson design for a NAILS Magazine celebrity portrait contest (“Since he’s my favorite celebrity, I had to try it!”), among many other achievements. Off the Cuff sat down with Zarth to learn more about the industry as well as what Originails has to offer.

What should people look for when searching for that perfect salon/spa?

Beware of discount nail salons that may have unlicensed technicians and use Methyl-methacrylate acrylic (MMA). It has been banned by the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services for many years. We offer actual gel nail enhancements as well as safe acrylic products. Our nail care products are free of harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, toluene and MMA.

Also, only purchase professional products from authorized retailers. If purchased from third parties, the products are likely expired, tampered with or completely counterfeit. The reason professional products work is because a highly educated salon professional is giving expert product recommendations and detailed guidance for their proper use during a free consultation. The consumer should feel good about purchasing the products directly from the local business that provided the service.

Can you tell me about your staff and their specialties?

My nail technicians are Carrie Renner, Katie Harder, Jenifer Liebl and Janet Taylor. Carrie, Katie and Janet have been in the industry for over 20 years. Jessica Reimer is our massage therapist, with three years of experience, and Anastasia Barrientos is our aesthetician and is one of the most educated professionals in the industry. She has won “Best Aesthetician” twice in the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee contest. Anastasia is also the first Dermalogica Expert in the state of Wisconsin. My staff is very loyal and they love what they do. We’ve won and placed in nail art competitions, won the Shepherd ’s BOM for massage therapy twice and been a finalist in the BOM nail technician category.

What kinds of services does Originails provide? Any for men?

Manicures, pedicures, gel polish, acrylic and hard gel nail enhancements, therapeutic massage, skin care treatments and most recently, makeup artistry. Most nail art averages $10 to $15. Most of my seasonal and holiday designs take under 15 minutes. As we love to encourage artistic expression, we offer unrivaled freehand nail art and the innovative Dazzle Body Art that is exclusive to our salon. We have plenty of male clients of all ages that request our services…except for the nail art. Dermalogica has an entire line of shave and men’s skin care products as well as a body care line suitable for men and women.

We are also open very late. We don’t actually have a closing time. If someone needs an appointment, a few of our technicians (myself included) will occasionally work as late as midnight if we’re needed.

What makes Originails stand out from other nail/salon businesses?

We believe that our services should be a part of every personal wellness plan and the benefits penetrate beyond aesthetic beauty. Our focus at the salon is on sanitation, education, the use of safe products and long-term client relationships—traits generally not found in the genre of discount nail salons that have become so prevalent. We offer highly attended, educational, hands-on skin care events free to the public, … have chosen product lines with high standards within the professional industry … and offer an atmosphere that is professional, yet quaint and comfortable. We strive to impress our guests with our knowledge and skills every single time they visit.

