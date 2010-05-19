Richard’s Place Provides a Caring Home

×

According to the websitefor Richard’s Place, the Waukeshanonprofit “facilitates independence, dignity andwell-being through a complement of safe, affordable, appropriate AIDS housing,education and day-to-day support services to people infected and affected byHIV/AIDS.” Recently we spoke with, founder and executivedirector of Richard’s Place.

Whatis Richard’s Place?





I opened Richard’s Placein 1998 to provide a home with a 24-hour staff to provide acceptance and careto people living with HIV/AIDS. We provide transitional support to those whomay need our help, usually for somewhere between three to 18 months, as well assupport for individuals who are facing end of life. Due to the demand forservices, and with constant full occupancy, we opened a second home in 2005. Mygoal was always to be able to give people living with the challenges thatHIV/AIDS brings a comfortable and accepting home to live in and learn to bettercare for themselves, or to cross the bridge from life to death with dignity andrespect.







Whatservices do you provide?







We provide a wide rangeof services to our residents who live at either of our supervised homes.Transportation to and from medical appointments, help with laundry, cooking andcleaning are just a few. We help our residents learn the importance ofmedication compliance and regular ongoing medical care. This has actuallyhelped many residents who were quite sick to show improvement in their healthand move back to independent living. Many others have received home hospicewhile at Richard’s Place. No one has to risk being alone in a nursing home orhospital at that point. We help educate families and loved ones to theimportance of a positive attitude. Some have supportive families. Some have nofamilies. We are their family. My hope is always that poor relationships withfamily or loved ones will be mended. It is very rewarding when that happens.





What’snext?





We’ve been offered areally good deal on a property that would allow us to have everyone in onelocation on several acres, which is close to my original dream for Richard’sPlace. My friend Richard, whom I worked with in the mid-’80s, taught me so muchabout facing death with courage. He was able to stay with his parents until hepassed away, and I thought it would be nice to give others a serene, warmenvironment to begin healing or cross the bridge from life to death.





We received a lot ofsupport and help from the Waukesha Housing Authority and its director, DavidCappon. They temporarily provided the use of the two four-bedroom homes we’veoccupied for the past 12 years, allowing us to serve over 100 people.Currently, we’re seeing a lot more people who need the care and environmentRichard’s Place gives. We have had to turn away 28 people since Jan. 1 of thisyear. Obviously it takes money and the help of volunteers, who are an extremelybig part of Richard’s Place. If anyone is interested in helping us reach ourgoal financially or in volunteering, I urge them to contact me at 262-547-0640or write c/o P.O. Box 294, Waukesha, WI 53187.





