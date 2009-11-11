Rick Murphy’s ILLWALKEES Custom Sneakers

×

In a culture dominated by mass-produced fashions,running into someone wearing the same shirt isn’t uncommon. But with a pair ofcustom kicks by designerof ILLWALKEES Custom Sneakers, you can guarantee you’re the only person on theplanet who wears them.

When did you start customizing sneakers?

I’ve been doing it for as long as I can remember.When I was growing up, I was into graffiti and I started drawing on my sneakerswith permanent markers. I found a way to paint the sneaker so it can stand upto the regular wear and tear, and then I went with it. About two and a halfyears ago I started taking it seriously.

What’s the secret?

You have to apply acetone to the leather sneaker totake the factory finish off. Then you can paint directly onto the leather. Ifyou don’t take that coating off, the paint adheres to it instead of the leatherand it will chip or crack when you walk.

Who has influenced you artistically?

Basquiat and Van Gogh. There are also a few customsneaker designers out there that I follow, like Jor1 and Yoa Customs. Jor1 hashis own style. His work looks like a gallery piece. Yoa Customs does a lot ofclient-based shoes. If you give her a comic book page, she’ll put it right onthe shoe in a very, very clean style. They both motivate me.

Do you customize all types of shoes?

Any kind of leather shoe. Mainly I’ve been doingsneakers, but for my fiancé I’ve been doing high-heels for her and all herfriends. I also do custom skateboard decks.

How would you classify your style?

Abstract. I’ve painted some that are mainstream,like Cookie Monster on a pair of kids’ shoes. But I’ve also designed a pair ofshoes that have 40 different simple faces on the whole shoe, and a pair of Jordans withobtuse shapes of different colors. I’m more into abstract design instead ofredoing images or themes.

How do you price your work?

I charge based on the materials I use and the amountof time I spend working on the shoes. I use a high-quality paint called AngelusLeather Paint, which is expensive. I gave a pair to a friend who’s 6-10 andwears a size 19. It ended up costing a lot of money because I went through somuch paint.

How does a potential client commission youto design a pair of shoes?

It’s on a referral basis right now. Customers canbuy their own shoes or I can get the shoes for them. Then they tell me whatkind of image they want and what colors. For now I’m looking to sell them atsome Downtown boutiques, but my ultimate goal is to have my own storefrontthat’s designed like a gallery, where, instead of paintings, my shoes are onthe wall.

RicK Murphycan be reached at: illwalkees@yahoo.com