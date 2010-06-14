Sheena Luckett-Dodd’s Boutique Revolution

×

Tucked awayoff MCTS bus Route 21 on North Avenue, more than a stone’s throw from whatmight be considered Milwaukee’s fashion district, Boutique Revolution andGallery (5209 W. North Ave.) offers a haven for art and community, an incubatorfor the handmade-vintage fashion revival. For founder, the “catwalk” that led to opening her doorslast October has been a two-way street. The model-turned-role-model’senterprise exists as a vehicle to pave the way for independent designers and ahub for creative freedom.

Whatgot you interested in the business side of fashion?





I wasinvolved with urban model teams in 2005, which supported each other by sharingresources and participating in local fashion shows and photo shoots. Butmodeling wasn’t what I wanted to do, nor was it paying off financially. Idecided to use the networks to nurture designers and connect art with fashion.





Howdoes your boutique promote designers?





We showcaseseven local designers at a time and grant them generous compensation plans ofup to 70% of the sale. We also sponsor monthly gallery events that celebrate adesigner and host our annual “Fashion Revolution” runway production.





What’syour process for discovering talent?





Throughe-mail referrals and the Internet. My inquiry may start with a visit to a storethat carries a line that intrigues me. The artists have to demonstrate tenacityand belief in their vision.





Howdifficult is it for a designer to make a living in the Midwest?





Wanting tobe a “household name” means doing something every day to make it happen. Forexample, we just did a trunk show with Anna Hovet, who started her line a yearago. She travels constantly, runs her own website and does calculated face-to-facepresentations. That takes energy and dedication, so the networks and money willfollow.





Howare art, fashion and community connected?





It’s likeour neighbor we call “Miss Sue” who routinely passes by our store. During oneWestside Artwalk, she responded to our outdoor sign inviting anyone to enterthe boutique and contribute to a community canvas. Most people added a fewstrokes, but apparently “Miss Sue” tapped into her creative side, painting forhours. I told her next time she gets her own canvas.