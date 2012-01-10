SkeeNation's Milwaukee Masterminds

With SkeeNation's “Regular Skeeson” rolling along, I met with league exec <strong>Brandon Harris</strong> and local masterminds <strong>Casey Payne</strong> and <strong>Kelvin Evans</strong> alongside a pair of skeeball machines with the coin slots turned off. P.S.: It's addicting. Use the wall for the 100-point shot.<strong><em><br /><br />“Skee There or Skee Square.” </em></strong><strong>Says who?</strong><br /><br />Casey Payne: I had my doubts, too, man. All I could think of was Chuck E. Cheese's as a kid. But this is different. This is competitive. This is nationwide. Top teams go to the Super Roll. It just wrapped up in Atlanta. Skeeball is a great chance for showmanshipcreativity with team names, shirts and silly style showdowns. There're prizes and swag and all that. It's indoors in the winter. There's beer nearby.<br /><br /><strong><em>Milwaukee is the former home of the American Bowling Congress. What does skeeball offer that bowling doesn't?</em></strong><br /><br />Brandon Harris: <span style="background: none repeat scroll 0% 0% white;">We're competitive, sure, but more into socializing and networking. Bowling is male dominated. We're more evenly spread male/female.</span><span style="background: none repeat scroll 0% 0% white;"><br /><br /><strong><em>So skeeballers get chicks?</em></strong></span><span style="background: none repeat scroll 0% 0% white;"><br /><br />BH: And money. Our rollers have culled numerous job opportunities [and] spawned countless relationships and numerous marriages, which have already led to numerous babies</span><span style="background: none repeat scroll 0% 0% white;"><strong><em>.<br /><br />Are there skeeball groupies?</em></strong></span><span style="background: none repeat scroll 0% 0% white;"><br /><br />BH: Definitely. Also haters. When you reach a certain roller status, you become a Skee-lebrity. I myself am the Makers Marksman.</span><strong><em><br /><br />What is the future of skeeball in our fair burg?</em></strong><br /><br />CP: Intra-city competitionfull-fledged! Bay View versus Downtown. Tosa versus the East Side.<br /><br /><strong><em>So where can the “unskeesoned” find out more?</em></strong><br /><br />BH: <a href="http://www.skeenation.com/cities/milwaukee/" target="_blank">http://www.skeenation.com/cities/milwaukee/</a><strong><em><br /><br />One last thought. Are there automatic 50-game suspensions for enhanced synthetic testosterone levels?</em></strong><span style="background: none repeat scroll 0% 0% white;"><br /><br />BH: The only enhancer I know of is alcohol. Most people definitely roll better once they loosen up and have a few, but it also can lead to your demise and throw off your game when you have too many. Moderation is the key.</span>