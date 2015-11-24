Superhero on Milwaukee’s Streets

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

You might have spotted Angel Alvarez strolling down the street Downtown or near the Marquette campus—he’s hard to miss when he’s dressed as Spider-Man, Superman or in a flashy disco outfit and a lime green wig. What is he all dressed up for? Alvarez has worked as a colorful sign holder drawing attention to businesses, entertained at birthday parties and performed as a living statue.

And after a difficult life in abusive foster homes, bad school and work experiences, and a run in with the law (“I did wrong,” he says of him and a friend stealing a car when he was 18), Alvarez has found that his colorful attire has been a way to connect to people, brighten their day and practice something that might be considered performance art.

What inspired you to dress in these colorful costumes, walk around and interact with people?

I have a hard time connecting with people—it seems people are so easily offended if you try to approach them, but this helps. My void in life has been communication. I’ve experienced that pretty much since I was born. I find it hard to get to know people. I always get the sense people are hiding or avoiding something.

When I’m not in costume, I see a lot of people walking with their heads down, looking kind of depressed, not paying attention to the world around them. But when I’m in costume, I see a lot of people smile. I like giving them something to look forward to. There’s a passage in the Word: “Whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.” I want people to slow down and stop living in the fast lane for a minute—don’t live just to live.

What are you currently doing with your costume performance?

I attended the Milwaukee Art Institute briefly, and I’ve been working for a temp service and for various businesses. I thought with the costumes, people like to take pictures, so this might be a business opportunity. I stand out there [in front of businesses] and dance and wave at people. If no one waves, I keep going, keep dancing. I see a lot more smiles than sad faces.

What would you like to be working toward doing in the future?

I’d like to be a motivational speaker. I want to make some kind of impact on the people around me, have them say, “This guy gave me something to think about. Life is more than I thought it could be.” A lot of people keep their messages inside. I like the idea of planting a seed. I’d like to be able to visit children’s hospitals in the future.

There’s a line in the Spider-Man movies, “With great power comes great responsibility.” I need to be more than a person that just dresses up. I’ve been trying to enhance the person behind the costume.

To hire Alvarez for a private party, contact him at 414-732-6421 or email angelalvarez8080@gmail.com. He can also be hired for events at Barb’s Party Room (1412 S. 72nd St.), which accommodates 50 guests; call 262-366-5959 to book.