Talking T’ai Chi

KT Rusch is a longtime student and board member at the T'ai Chi Ch'uan Center of Milwaukee (733 E. Locust St.). She sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss water’s holds and how attacking heals, in the run-up to the Healing Corners Open House (June 2, 1-4 p.m.)

T’ai chi—not to be confused with chai tea?

Chai tea, we say, is good for the Ch'i.

What is T’ai Chi?

An internal martial art, rarely apparent on the surface.

Confusing! How does it work?

Inflexible breaks; pliable prevails. We train our bodies not to resist, but to flow. In the face of change and stress—we train even-mindedness. We also kick ass, if needed. We rarely expend energy on conflict though because we have already avoided it through wise methods. That's the ideal, at least.

T’ai Chi Ch’uan translates as “supreme ultimate force,” and "great extremes boxing.” How can a martial art heal?

Sometimes the enemy is physical disease or disturbing emotions. We attack.

T’ai Chi includes yoga’s symbolic gestures and Shaolin Kung Fu’s meditation. Each posture flows into the next without pause, in constant motion?

Water doesn't hold on to anything; it just flows. And T’ai Chi is like a great river rolling on unceasingly. We try to roll without breaks or holes once the sequence commences.

Myth attributes T’ai Chi to a Daoist alchemist in the Ming royal court. How do Yin and Yang fit?

T'ai Chi comes from Wu Chi, and is the mother of Yin and Yang. Some call Wu Chi non-polarity, infinite attainment and maybe enlightenment. Wise sages say words cannot express it. I personally meditate on it, on Lake Michigan’s shores. I love Milwaukee.

What does T’ai Chi offer Milwaukee? Special power for tailgate-sausage beer guts?

Transform your beer gut into an Ocean of Chi! Seriously, transform you and everything around you will benefit.

T’ai Chi is inexpensive, requires no special equipment and can be done indoors or out, alone or in a group. So what is the downside?

The downside is that T'ai Chi is a long-term project—difficult to truly master. Take up the challenge, though. It's a good one.

During the Open House, will the House be in Constant Motion?

Yes, indeed. We’re calling the event “seven shining hotspots of goodness.” There will be demonstrations, classes, lectures and plenty of good discussion. The organizations involved are: Diva Ayurveda, Great Lake Zen Center, Maedke Chiropractic, Riverwest Yogashala, Shalem Healing, Woodland Pattern and the T'ai Chi Center.

All of our respective websites should have more info.

One more thing …

This is a T’ai Chi interview; purely in motion. Go right ahead.

We will also demo weapons forms, which people like to check out. Stay sharp…