Threyda: T-Shirts as Art

Spurred on by economicconditions, technological advancements and social media, the T-shirt is asomnipresent as ever. After coming into its own in the late ’60s, the one-timeundergarment is now a wardrobe stapleand this fashion trend shows no signs offading. For, whofounded Threyda Art and Apparel in Waukeshalast year, it also serves as a canvas for genuine artists whose work meritsattention.

Whystart a T-shirt company?

I worked as a graphic designerbut wanted to start something that could grow beyond myself and involve otherartists. I felt the design quality of T-shirts was slipping and thought I couldraise the bar by seeking artists who would never put anything on a T-shirtthrough social networking. I recruited a gallery painter from Brazil byconvincing him that we would maintain his integrity and preserve his image. Wedo limited runs and each shirt is hand numbered.

Howdid his artwork translate?

Pretty close to theoriginal. It was good timing because the technology in the industry is finallycatching up with today’s style of artwork. It was a huge blessing to find aprinting company in Wisconsinthat is able to do justice to intricate and vibrant artwork. They have theseenormous presses that can print over the entire shirt and fade proof inks withexcellent color opacity and graphic detail.

Whois your target audience?

We have a team page thatsponsors alternative sports, like wakeskating and snowboarding. Our style ofart resonates with the spirit of individualism and kinetic energy, which is alarge part of their persona.

Areany retailers jumping on board?

There is a shop indowntown San Diego and boutique in Orlando, but so far wehaven’t had much support locally. It’s strange that buyers on the coast arelooking to Wisconsinfor inspiration, yet local retailers are not recognizing it. Although we havehad online success with local college students from UWM and Marquette, Midwest retailers remain loyal to big brands and are uncomfortablewith trying something new.

Doyou have any particular design influences?

I’m drawn to MiddleEastern calligraphy. You can’t read it, but I love the Al Jazeera logo.

Whatis your design motto?

No skulls, no wings, nooversized corporate logos. Let the artwork speak for itself. People enjoywearing a great shirt without being a walking billboard. The two types ofT-shirt companies out there are commercial brands like Affliction and the indielabels emerging through social Web sites. We’re trying to combine the two.