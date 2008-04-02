As she moved out of her teen years, NaMia Moore didn’t exactly experience a “roaring 20s.” She wrote her mother’s obituary at just 23, took on the responsibility of raising two adolescent girls (her sisters) and worked as a full-time editor at a growing urban magazine, Ya’ Heard. But fast-forward three years and Moore is at the top of her game: She recently shared her story about losing her mother to breast cancer in the new Strive Media publication, Girlfriends: Health Guide for Women of Color, and those adolescent girls are growing up nicely.

Moore, a writer and editor, may be tiny in voice and physical stature, but she faces each of life’s challenges and joys with style, humility and grace, not to mention a surprising ferocity that melted some ruthless rappers she courted for interviews. She is blessed with genuine charm and a tremendous capacity to love, forgive and move on.

There are three things NaMia says she won’t do, however: fail, compromise herself or her little sisters, or be anybody other than herself. Still, she admits that there are times when she doesn’t feel like showing up, despite the fact that writing and music fuel her. But show up she does, poised, polished and professional, even during bustling media events like a recent press junket in demanding New York City.

“I just think I am really fortunate to have a job that I am passionate about,” she says.

You have many talentssports, writing, an eye for fashion and makeupbut what are you in possession of that no one else is?

I think I have the kind of flair and “flava” that make me versatile. I can hold a conversation with politicians, business people and my homegirl on the street. I can’t exactly put my finger on itI am always me, always NaMia, and never, ever change.

You call yourself “Lil Diva.” What does that really mean?

I aspire to be the ultimate diva, a young woman who is driven, polished, sassy, classy, confident, turns heads and knows exactly what she can do and how much power she has to affect the world and the lives of others in a positive way.

What is this city missing and what would you create and cultivate to fill the void?

We lack unity. We are so busy trying to be the best (at our individual crafts) and there are so many haters, with the mindset, “I don’t want to help them out, because they might eventually outshine me.” I would love to cultivate unity and support in the African-American community. It is not like this everywhere; in different states, they support each other more.

If we had that, our community would be such a better place and we could really let the rest of the world know how much talent we really do have here.

What are you too young to do?

Nothing. At 26 years old, I am getting better! I have learned you are never too young to do anything. “The sky is the limit” gets said a lot, but with me that has never been so true. My mom and dad told me that, “When you dream, don’t let those dreams die.” It is easy [to lose those dreams] as you get older and gain more responsibility. It takes a real “diva” to go for her goals and dreams. It’s something you can accomplish if you work hard.

Next to breathing, what is your automatic action, daily?

Ya’ Heard was my baby, but being a mother: That is it.

Photo by Corey Hengen