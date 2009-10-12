Vintage Baseball Star Jeff ‘The Gent’ Paige

×

Baseball didn’t just spring into existence as America’spastimeit took decades of evolution and refinement for British games likecricket and rounders to morph into the game we know today. Throughout the1800s, amateur clubs in different parts of the country played by different setsof rules and with varying degrees of organization and competitiveness.Milwaukee’s first professional team, The Cream Citys, was founded in 1869 andplayed until 1878, when they went bankrupt during their first season in theNational League. Today, the team and its style of baseball (or “base ball” asit was known then) have been lovingly and meticulously recreated, with a newCream Citys team taking the field to entertain and educate fans about Milwaukee’s rich baseballlegacy. We recently spoke to Cream Citys playerabout theteam and the game.

What are some of the most notabledifferences in the way the game was played back then?

Probably the biggest difference would be that if youcaught the ball after one bounce it was called an out. Also, there were nocalled strikes or balls. It was more of a gentleman’s game, so the tosser[pitcher] would ask the striker [batter] how he wanted the ball throwna bithigher or a little faster, things like thatand after three swings and missesyou were out.

Who would the original Cream Citys haveplayed against?

The original Cream Citys would have played teamslike the Cincinnati Red Stockings, the Chicago Salmon and some amateur teams,so it was a regional thing.

Where do you get the period attire?

There are 270 vintage baseball teams right now, sothat creates a market for uniforms and equipment, and there are companies thatsupply that kind of thing. When the team was founded in 2004, there were onlyabout 70 teams, so we made a lot of the bats and balls and other equipmentourselves.

Who would have played the game during theperiod you are recreating?

They came from all castes, primarily upper-classpeople, but there were farmers and people like that who played. The umpire,though, would have been somebody who was highly recognizable in the community,like a local judge or sheriff.

{image-9}%uFFFD

How would a fan’s experience of a day at theballgame have been different than it is today?

It was very spectator oriented. They were called“cranks” or “rooters.” There might be bleachers or chairs, but there was nospecial seating. They could sit anywhere in foul or fair territory and theyreally were a part of the game. If a rooter caught a ball on a bounce andhanded it to a defensive player, it was an out; there was no interference. Thesame goes for trees. For example, %uFFFDat a game in Menomonee Falls, the ball went into a tree. So we had one of our guys shimmyup it. The other team was rounding the bases, but it didn’t matter: It wasstill an out.

For moreinformation, visit www.milwaukeecreamcitys.org.