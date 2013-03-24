The Wisdom and Love of Simple Home Living

Joey and Holly Baird are garden gurus; masters of the reused, recycled and renewed; organic chefs; and devotees of simple home living. They pride themselves on sharing the wisdom and love, making it look easy via weekly YouTube videos and podcasts (bepreparedradio.com), a Facebook page and a website (thewisconsinvegetablegardener.com). Off the Cuff sat down with the Bairds to discuss glued wood chips, old computers and blushing zucchini.
Who’s the better gardener, him or her?
Her: Joey.
Him: But Holly is a kitchen rock star.
Can anyone garden? Even condo-dwellers?
Her: Of course! There are many space-maximizing growing methods, including large tub containers, portable raised beds, boxes for patios/balconies/fire escapes and traditional window flowerpots.
Him: And don’t forget community gardens.
On this thousand-mile journey, what is the first step?
Her: Desire.
Him: And having no fear of mistakes.
One thing every new gardener should know?
Her: It is a learning experience. Even someone with decades of experience learns new things. Don’t give up, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.
Five tips?
Him & Her:
1. Seasons are unique. No two are alike.
2. Grow what you know you will eat and use.
3. Go organic on fertilizers and pesticides. It’s more cost-effective and easier.
4. Get your family involved.
5. You don’t have to put a lot of money in it. Simple is best.
Why grow your own?
Him: Save money, live healthier, interact with nature. Live local. You can’t get any more local than your backyard.
Her: It’s also good for the environment and the community, and it builds self-esteem in children.
What are the three strangest things you’ve ever (re)used?
Him: Box fan grates cut in half protect plants and keep pests away. Aligned neatly, they look pretty cool.
Her: We like old dresser drawers with drainage holes drilled in the bottom. Placed together, they make a nice raised bed. A single, simple spray-paint coat on any old boards or containers brings new life.
Him: There’s an old computer in the garden right now, actually. As long as it’s intact this spring, we will plant in it again.
Anything you can’t use?
Him: Tires, particleboard, anything with glue and wood chips. You also want drainage holes, always.
Her: If you aren’t sure, email us at thewisconsinvegetablegardener@hotmail.com.
How do you balance aesthetics and function?
Him: Think about where you live. Some items do not look appealing. But again, have no fear. Try something before you assume.
Most challenging aspect of gardening?
Him: It varies. Soil conditions and pests vary. Years always differ. Knowing your area, I guess.
Got any good zucchini jokes?
Her: Hmm…why did the zucchini blush? Because he saw the salad dressing.