Oktoberfest in Plymouth

If you enjoy Oktoberfest in Milwaukee, then make sure to hit up Plymouth’s 11th Annual Oktoberfest to enjoy delicious Spanferkel, German potato salad, German chocolate cake and apple strudel as well as domestic and German beer at the Biergarten. Musical acts include the Copper Box band showcasing Michelle and Danny Jerabek & Company tonight from 6-9 p.m., and tomorrow, the Plymouth High School Junge Kameraden (the only German-style high school instrumental group in America) at 11 a.m. and the Newtonburg Oktoberfest Band from 12-4 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes, because there is a wooden dance floor.

Plymouth's Oktoberfest runs Friday, Sept. 19, until 9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 20, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free and proceeds from sales within the festival will benefit the nonprofit Plymouth Arts Center. For more information, visit plymoutharts.org or call 920-892-8409.