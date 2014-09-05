Oktoberfest at Polonez

Oktoberfest has distinctly German (especially Bavarian) origins, but here in Milwaukee, it easily becomes an international celebration.

This year, Milwaukee’s only Polish restaurant, Polonez (4016 S. Packard Ave.), reaches out to their German neighbors with a two Saturdays of Oktoberfest, 5-8 p.m., Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. The buffet dinner includes German dishes (beef goulash, pork shank) and an array of Polish specialties (borscht, stuffed cabbage, pierogi, Polish sausage) with a few American standards thrown in. Live accordion players will provide the appropriate beer hall sonic ambiance.

Cost is $16.95 adults, $8.50 for children under 12 and free for kids under 3. Anyone wearing lederhosen receives a free shot of Jagermeister. No fooling!

For reservations, go to polonezrestaurant.com.