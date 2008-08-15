Olympic opening ceremonies even faker than previously faked

As a display of national unity, China marched out children from its 56 ethnic groups as part of the increasingly fabricated opening ceremonies. Surprise! The children were all from the Han majority (90% of the population). To be fair, replacing all the ethnic groups with the majority would be a great way to create national unity.

This marks the third instance of the opening ceremonies punking its world audience, including NBC. Previously retracted: a lip-synching child singing a national hymn (chosen because the actual child wasn't pretty enough) and the fireworks display (digitally enhanced and previously recorded because creating awesome things live is really, really hard).