‘Open Tables’ Milwaukee Premiere Coming to Iron Horse Hotel

The Iron Horse Hotel will host the Milwaukee premiere ofJack C. Newell’s Open Tables, plus aQ&A with the director and two-course dinner from Chef Joshua Rogers onTuesday, Oct. 31.

The film stars T.J. Jagedowski, Dave Pasquesi, Joel Murrayand Caroline Neff in an intertwining story set in the midst of Chicago’s foodiescene.

The evening’s menu includes choices of: Butternut SquashBisque, Harvest Salad, Faroe Island Salmon, Miller Farms Chicken and much more.

The event begins at 6 p.m.Tickets to the event cost $35 per person, and there will bea number of $2 beers and discounted wine bottles. To reserve a spot click here.