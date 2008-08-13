Opening ceremonies a gold medal fraud

The Olympics are on! And if you saw the opening ceremonies on TV, well, no you didn’t. The fireworks were digitally added and Viewers weren’t warned. Which makes sense, it all happened without NBC’s knowledge.

China’s high-concept sequence showing firework footprints across the sky wasn’t being faked live on your television as it was being faked on screens for people attending the indoor festivities in Beijing. The local Olympic Committee figured that defrauding the public was surer thing than hoping for good weather and a safer thing than sending a helicopter to fly among exploding things.

These are, of course, the same reasons we will find out next that the archery events were also computer generated. Hail storms and arrow victims don’t look good on TV, either.