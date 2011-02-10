×

A group of theatre professionals sit around over pizza casually discussing things and a few years later, there’s a large group of people watching a free outdoor production of The Tempest in the shadow of Alverno. Optimist Theatre’s first Shakespeare in the Park outing was exceedingly well attended and acclaimed.

As last year’s production of The Tempest was a successful as it was, Optimist is already well into planning its next outdoor Shakespeare show—The Twelfth Night starring James Pickering as Malvolio. Optimist recently announced that it received a generous sum from the Wisconsin Arts Board. The sum is a good start, but the next production and continued financial wellbeing of the company continues to rely on the support of individuals.

In the interest of rendering more revenue, Optimist Theatre is hosting Play On!—a fundraising party featuring an impressive variety of performers including: Molly Rhode and Chase Stoeger—a pair of actors who still share the title of Cutest Milwaukee Theatre Couple with a few others . . . here they will be performing show tunes and other songs. Radio WHT—the Wisconsin Hybrid Theatre brings its unique brand of old timey retro-radio comedy to the fundraiser. Women Who Can’t Sing—Seasoned Milwaukee theatre talents (who evidently can’t sing) Angela Iannone and Tami Workentin join piano man David Bonofiglio for some music. Patrick Schmitz The funnyman/big name Milwaukee comedy guru lends his name to the show as master of ceremonies. Doctor Kaboom!—sounds like a golden age superhero—but is actually a science comedy guy. Mr. Wizard meets stand-up comedy in a performer with a rigorous touring schedule.

Optimist Theatre’s PLAY ON! Fundraiser starts at 8pm on Saturday February 12th at Alverno College in the Teaching, Learning and Technology Center 3400 S. 43rd Street – Milwaukee, WI 53234. A pre-show reception begins at 7pm. Tickets are available on Optimist Theatre’s website.