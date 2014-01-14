The Oriental Theatre Reopens Following Boiler Issues

One of the great casualties of last week's historic cold snap was the Oriental Theatre's boiler, which surrendered to the elements, closing the East Side theater for more than a week. The theater had been hoping to reopen yesterday; that didn't quite happen, but today it announced that it is back in business, just in time for you to check out Spike Jones' Her (which screens at 4:15, 7:10 and 10 p.m. today).

The closing delayed the theater's planned 36th anniversary screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show . It was supposed to be Saturday night; now it'll happen on Saturday, Feb. 15 instead.