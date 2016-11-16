Original Riverside Theater Chairs to be Auctioned for MADACC

History buffs and animal lovers will be excited about the opportunity to own a piece of the historic Riverside Theater, while helping save Milwaukee pets. A limited number of the original 1927 Riverside Theater chairs have gone up for auction, and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Center (MADACC).

The auction will run for 10 days, and winning bidders will receive:

· 2 original 1927 Riverside Theater chairs

· Built on sturdy 2’ x 4’ wooden base wrapped in Riverside carpet

· Original 1927 ornate cast iron end caps

· Stands 3 feet high, weighs approximately 120 pounds

· Seat cushions wrapped in red velvet

· Certificate of Authenticity

“In 2016, the inside of the theater went under a massive $750,000 renovation including replacement of the balcony seats,” said Andy Nelson, Pabst Theater Group’s director of public relations. “We didn’t want to just throw (the old seats) away. We saw an opportunity to leverage the power of these historic chairs and benefit a local charity that does the most important work for our city’s forgotten, homeless, mistreated, injured animals.”

The MADACC opened August 1, 1999 and provides animal care and control services for the nineteen municipalities of Milwaukee County. 12,000 of Milwaukee’s unwanted, abandoned, mistreated and injured animals are rescued by MADACC every year. MADACC needs the funds and the awareness to continue to fulfill their mission of keeping our animals and city safe.

You can bid and find more information here.