Owner of website critical of Russia shot in police custody

Russia is a scary place.

Two days ago, Magomed Yevloyev, owner of a news site critical of Russia’s handling of the Ingushetiya region, was fatally shot in the temple while detained by police. The police have confirmed that the proprietor of www.ingushetiya.com was killed by a bullet from an officer's gun while he was being driven into custody – and have claimed it to be an accident.

Reuters has compiled a fairly compelling list of other ‘accidents’ that have befallen dissident journalists in Russia since 2002: two shootings, a poisoning, and a man who committed suicide immediately after returning home with a bag full of oranges.

This is not to say I don’t love Russia with all of my heart and all of my desire not to be killed.

That said, it’s high time we beat those bastards in hockey.