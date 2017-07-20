Pabst Mansion Celebrates 125th Anniversary with Open House

On Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. the Pabst Family will sponsor a free, open house in celebration of the Pabst Mansion’s 125th anniversary.

Located at 2000 E Wisconsin Ave., the Pabst Mansion open house will have self-guided tours, live polka music and concessions for purchase from Shully’s Cuisine, Usinger’s Brats and Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. Pabst family members from around the country will be in attendance and the Pabst Mansion gift shop will be open during the event.

The Pabst Mansion was built between 1890 and 1892 and is considered Milwaukee’s most legendary residential landmark. The house museum is operated by Captain Frederick Pabst Mansion, Inc., which preserves the legacy and impact of the Pabst family in the Milwaukee area community.

For more information on the Pabst Mansion visit http://www.pabstmansion.com/.