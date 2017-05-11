A Pair of New Restaurants to Open on the East Side

× Expand A rendering of the Izzy Hops Swig and Nosh space.

A pair of new restaurants will come to the spaces that once housed The Winchester and the recently closed Rascal’s.

Izzy Hops Swig and Nosh will take the Rascal’s location at 2311 N. Murray Ave. Owner Michael Vitucci will partner with Divino’s Wine and Dine to create a gastro pub menu developed by chef Tyler Cutsforth. “The Pub will be cozy and warm with an organic feel creating an environment to watch sports, eat great food and socialize with friends. It will be a great neighborhood pub,” Vitucci said in a press release.

The second restaurant scheduled to open is a second location for Kawa Japanese Restaurant, which has a current space on E. Silver Spring near Bayshore Town Centre. Owner Linjin Xiao plans to open their second location, which will be called Kawa Ramen and Sushi.

Vitucci, who owns the building, was recently approved to add retractable windows and create an open-air concept to all three store fronts in the building between 2311-2325 N Murray Ave.