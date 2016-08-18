Peck Pavilion to Host ‘Taste of Islands’

The Live @ Peck Pavilion series will close with Taste of Islands, a celebration of the food, culture and music of Jamaica, on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 2-10 p.m.

The festival will include performances from local Reggae bands UNITY The Band and Natty Nation, painting with ARTE Bar & Painting Lounge, multi-lingual storytelling and various children’s activities.

Appleton Estate Rum and Great Northern Distilling will hold a rum tasting, and Sazama’s River’s Edge Patio will be serving Jamacian dishes.

All performances and interactive experiences, with the exception of paint and drink, are free.

You can find more information at www.marcuscenter.org.