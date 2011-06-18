Peninsula Players' Summer Seminars

×

The venerable Peninsula Players have more to offer than quality theatre in a comfortable space. The theatre beautifully integrates the wooded landscape of Fish Creek, Wisconsin with a well-designed space. In operation since 1935, the summer theatre in Door County just recently opened the latest in a long line of seasons with Making God Laugh—a new comedy by Sean Grennan.

Every summer, the theatre has been hosting a series of seminars which explore some aspects of their shows in greater detail. It’s a bit like the Milwaukee Rep’s Rep In Depth discussions, except that the seminars each occur one day only and they all run a solid ninety minutes. And if you’re going to go to all of thr trouble of going up to Door Country of a little theatre, why not take advantage of everything the Players are offering?

On Saturday, June 25th, Neil Friedman and other company members will lead a discussion in bringing to life a new stage comedy—a seminar to coincide with the June 4th – July 3rd run of the world premiere of Making God Laugh.

On Saturday, July 16th, Lawrence University’s Timothy X. Troy and company members pick apart the comedy of Oscar Wilde in a seminar coinciding with the company’s production of The Importance of Being Earnest July 6th -24th.

The Saturday, August 6th seminar sounds particularly interesting. As the company is staging a July 27th- August 14th production of A Few Good Men, a former JAG officer and company members will discuss military justice as it relates to the classic contemporary drama.

All seminars run from 2:30-4 pm.

For more information or to reserve a spot, call 920-868-3287.

For more information about Peninsula Players, visit them online.