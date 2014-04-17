Pets and Their Owners are Invited to Henry Maier Park's Fromm Petfest

Milwaukee is known throughout the country for its many summer festivals celebrating people of all backgrounds and ethnicities. The operative word there, however, is "people." Until now the city's festivals have been decidedly homo sapiens-centric gatherings, but that will change this fall when Henry Maier Park hosts the inaugural Fromm Petfest.

The free festival on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. invites pet owners to bring their dogs and cats to the Summerfest grounds for a day of entertainment including agility demonstrations, dock diving, grooming competitions, nutritional seminars, games and live music. There will also be a pet-themed marketplace. Don't have a pet of your own? You can find one at the festival's "Adoption Avenue," which will try to find homes for eligible cats and dogs.

Will Hank The Dog be there? This seems like something Hank The Dog would be all over.

All visiting cats and dogs must be leashed and up-to-date on their vaccinations, and pet owners must sign a waiver before entering the grounds. They can download one and fill it out in advance of the event at petfestmke.com.