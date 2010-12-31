Milwaukee’s quirky, accordion-squeezing songwriter Pezzettino left the city for New York this summer, but she’s made good on her promise to return regularly. If there’s any musician who can be counted on to mark the holiday with flair, it’s Pezzettino. She’s assembled a lively little bill tonight, with the experimental-pop band Antler Antennas, the Figureheads side project Plight of a Parasite and DJ Tarik Moody of Radio Milwaukee 88Nine. There will also be a champagne toast and raffle prizes.